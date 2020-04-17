Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)?

The shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $864 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tesla Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Neutral the TSLA stock while also putting a $580 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $500. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 650. JMP Securities was of a view that TSLA is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 31, 2020. New Street thinks that TSLA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 800.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $509.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 321.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.20.

The shares of the company added by 2.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $706.715 while ending the day at $745.21. During the trading session, a total of 19.84 million shares were traded which represents a 4.84% incline from the average session volume which is 20.85 million shares. TSLA had ended its last session trading at $729.83. Tesla Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TSLA 52-week low price stands at $176.99 while its 52-week high price is $968.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tesla Inc. generated 6.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 832.14%. Tesla Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.52% to reach $59.23/share. It started the day trading at $53.14 and traded between $51.675 and $52.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSM’s 50-day SMA is 52.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.08. The stock has a high of $60.64 for the year while the low is $37.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.35%, as 10.50M TSLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.70, while the P/B ratio is 5.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TSM shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,946,855 shares of TSM, with a total valuation of $3,008,230,200. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more TSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,529,879,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sanders Capital LLC increased its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares by 8.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,690,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,882,519 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited which are valued at $1,849,019,760. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,152,654 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 37,719,202 shares and is now valued at $1,802,600,664.