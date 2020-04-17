Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.82.

The shares of the company added by 2.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.418 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 11.43 million shares were traded which represents a -308.28% decline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. OCGN had ended its last session trading at $0.42. Ocugen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 OCGN 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $21.60.

The Ocugen Inc. generated 7.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ocugen Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.91% to reach $159.84/share. It started the day trading at $15.25 and traded between $14.51 and $15.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNET’s 50-day SMA is 13.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.44. The stock has a high of $16.81 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 928347.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.52%, as 765,701 OCGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.94% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 847.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 73.29% over the last six months.

FIL Investment Management (Hong K… meanwhile bought more VNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $94,345,810 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by 19.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,651,104 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,090,344 shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. which are valued at $92,184,301. In the same vein, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,945 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,878,267 shares and is now valued at $39,892,781. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.