Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)?

The shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Senior Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Overweight the SNR stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $8. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SNR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Compass Point thinks that SNR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.51 while ending the day at $2.56. During the trading session, a total of 506938.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.39% incline from the average session volume which is 728300.0 shares. SNR had ended its last session trading at $2.82. SNR 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $8.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Telsey Advisory Group also rated BBBY as Downgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that BBBY could surge by 34.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.02% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.44 and traded between $4.99 and $5.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBBY’s 50-day SMA is 8.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.38. The stock has a high of $17.79 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 70.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.74%, as 69.07M SNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 57.23% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BBBY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -331,695 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,714,014 shares of BBBY, with a total valuation of $61,945,999. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,330,092 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares by 6.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,298,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -789,018 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. which are valued at $51,777,725. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 851,209 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,598,442 shares and is now valued at $48,829,441. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.