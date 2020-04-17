Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)?

The shares of New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Age Beverages Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Alliance Global Partners Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2019. That day the Alliance Global Partners set price target on the stock to $8. Northland Capital was of a view that NBEV is Outperform in its latest report on September 04, 2018. Maxim Group thinks that NBEV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.47 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 29.67% incline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. NBEV had ended its last session trading at $1.65. New Age Beverages Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NBEV 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $6.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The New Age Beverages Corporation generated 60.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.0%. New Age Beverages Corporation has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Jefferies also rated SDGR as Initiated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that SDGR could surge by 18.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.07% to reach $50.00/share. It started the day trading at $40.84 and traded between $37.8075 and $40.84 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $56.65 for the year while the low is $25.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 95.60%, as 2.03M NBEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.75% of Schrodinger Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.09%.

This move now sees The D. E. Shaw & Co. LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,496,156 shares of SDGR, with a total valuation of $711,314,247.

Similarly, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its Schrodinger Inc. shares by 18.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,596,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 250,000 shares of Schrodinger Inc. which are valued at $68,826,721. Following these latest developments, around 19.10% of Schrodinger Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.