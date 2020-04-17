Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)?

The shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2016. The Technology company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nano Dimension Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.26 while ending the day at $1.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -323.69% decline from the average session volume which is 236120.0 shares. NNDM had ended its last session trading at $1.49. NNDM 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The Nano Dimension Ltd. generated 3.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wunderlich also rated GLBS as Reiterated on September 12, 2012, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that GLBS could surge by 96.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.17% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.67 and traded between $0.5704 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5302 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5095. The stock has a high of $3.62 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 329161.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.23%, as 356,252 NNDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.33% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.47% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,211 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 46.24% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.