Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)?

The shares of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $57 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mondelez International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Overweight the MDLZ stock while also putting a $68 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. Deutsche Bank was of a view that MDLZ is Hold in its latest report on December 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MDLZ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $53.30 while ending the day at $53.43. During the trading session, a total of 7.14 million shares were traded which represents a 25.19% incline from the average session volume which is 9.54 million shares. MDLZ had ended its last session trading at $53.71. Mondelez International Inc. currently has a market cap of $77.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.78, with a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 MDLZ 52-week low price stands at $41.19 while its 52-week high price is $59.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mondelez International Inc. generated 1.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.56%. Mondelez International Inc. has the potential to record 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated MA as Downgrade on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $275 suggesting that MA could surge by 19.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $257.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.04% to reach $307.03/share. It started the day trading at $258.39 and traded between $244.71 and $246.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MA’s 50-day SMA is 279.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 283.28. The stock has a high of $347.25 for the year while the low is $199.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.57%, as 6.53M MDLZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.75% of Mastercard Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.17, while the P/B ratio is 42.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 22,549 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,019,039 shares of MA, with a total valuation of $16,913,799,061. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,739,302,743 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Mastercard Incorporated shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,897,304 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,163,976 shares of Mastercard Incorporated which are valued at $9,396,032,754. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Mastercard Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,079 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 36,930,418 shares and is now valued at $8,920,911,772. Following these latest developments, around 11.30% of Mastercard Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.