Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)?

The shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 31, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on July 21, 2016. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on July 07, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.37 while ending the day at $1.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -392.8% decline from the average session volume which is 392250.0 shares. NVIV had ended its last session trading at $1.80. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 NVIV 52-week low price stands at $1.09 while its 52-week high price is $48.00.

The InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. generated 6.61 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $124. H.C. Wainwright also rated SGEN as Reiterated on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $150 suggesting that SGEN could down by -5.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.69% to reach $126.19/share. It started the day trading at $133.99 and traded between $126.552 and $133.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGEN's 50-day SMA is 113.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.06. The stock has a high of $128.00 for the year while the low is $62.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.04%, as 5.26M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,057,277 shares of SGEN, with a total valuation of $5,775,608,620. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more SGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,107,104,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Seattle Genetics Inc. shares by 17.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,951,717 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,278,223 shares of Seattle Genetics Inc. which are valued at $1,263,609,107. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Seattle Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 241,420 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,803,019 shares and is now valued at $1,246,452,332. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Seattle Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.