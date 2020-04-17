Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)?

The shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2017. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that IVR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 13, 2016. Nomura thinks that IVR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $10.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.17 while ending the day at $3.21. During the trading session, a total of 11.21 million shares were traded which represents a -61.3% decline from the average session volume which is 6.95 million shares. IVR had ended its last session trading at $3.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $488.85 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.78, with a beta of 1.81. IVR 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $18.30.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.13%.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Maxim Group also rated HAIN as Reiterated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that HAIN could down by -0.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.74% to reach $27.10/share. It started the day trading at $27.18 and traded between $25.02 and $27.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAIN’s 50-day SMA is 25.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.40. The stock has a high of $27.99 for the year while the low is $17.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.84%, as 9.82M IVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.65% of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.42% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Engaged Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,068,777 shares of HAIN, with a total valuation of $547,156,139. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HAIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,818,032 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,679,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,734 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. which are valued at $173,474,951. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,740 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,909,793 shares and is now valued at $153,477,324. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.