Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)?

The shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Infosys Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. UBS was of a view that INFY is Neutral in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Citigroup thinks that INFY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 30 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.09 while ending the day at $8.22. During the trading session, a total of 9.79 million shares were traded which represents a 36.86% incline from the average session volume which is 15.5 million shares. INFY had ended its last session trading at $8.33. Infosys Limited currently has a market cap of $34.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.05, with a beta of 0.67. Infosys Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 INFY 52-week low price stands at $6.76 while its 52-week high price is $12.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Infosys Limited generated 2.42 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.33%. Infosys Limited has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated CTMX as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that CTMX could surge by 33.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.45% to reach $13.82/share. It started the day trading at $9.22 and traded between $8.51 and $9.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTMX’s 50-day SMA is 6.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.87. The stock has a high of $12.63 for the year while the low is $3.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1423716.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.29%, as 864,338 INFY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 473.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CTMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,559,410 shares of CTMX, with a total valuation of $27,300,675.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP increased its CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares by 316.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,188,948 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,422,800 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $24,459,231. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 191,329 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,813,451 shares and is now valued at $21,579,169. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.