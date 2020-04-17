Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)?

The shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Consumer Edge Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Underweight the HTZ stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $10. Barclays was of a view that HTZ is Overweight in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Northcoast thinks that HTZ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $11.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.65 while ending the day at $4.93. During the trading session, a total of 29.64 million shares were traded which represents a -294.16% decline from the average session volume which is 7.52 million shares. HTZ had ended its last session trading at $5.80. HTZ 52-week low price stands at $3.18 while its 52-week high price is $20.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hertz Global Holdings Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -312.5%. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.98% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.92 and traded between $6.63 and $6.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOHU’s 50-day SMA is 8.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.48. The stock has a high of $21.19 for the year while the low is $5.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 596264.08 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.98%, as 518,869 HTZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Sohu.com Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 495.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more SOHU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -7,458 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,919,073 shares of SOHU, with a total valuation of $24,415,825. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SOHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,591,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by 12.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,448,116 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -357,756 shares of Sohu.com Limited which are valued at $15,251,763. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,394 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,084,186 shares and is now valued at $6,754,479. Following these latest developments, around 26.02% of Sohu.com Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.