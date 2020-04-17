Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)?

The shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enerplus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the ERF stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that ERF is Buy in its latest report on June 15, 2018. CIBC thinks that ERF is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.67 while ending the day at $1.68. During the trading session, a total of 838723.0 shares were traded which represents a 62.39% incline from the average session volume which is 2.23 million shares. ERF had ended its last session trading at $1.89. Enerplus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERF 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $9.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enerplus Corporation generated 114.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -109.09%. Enerplus Corporation has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on June 28, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.91% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.60 and traded between $3.98 and $4.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMMT’s 50-day SMA is 2.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.64. The stock has a high of $5.49 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 181188.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -87.38%, as 22,866 ERF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.59, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 162.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 71.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 197.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 175.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP bought more SMMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 164.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP purchasing 2,632,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,228,700 shares of SMMT, with a total valuation of $10,022,019.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Summit Therapeutics plc shares by 2.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 233,778 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,818 shares of Summit Therapeutics plc which are valued at $554,054. Following these latest developments, around 23.29% of Summit Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.