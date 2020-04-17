Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)?

The shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $20 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek US Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DK is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that DK is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.84 while ending the day at $13.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 46.28% incline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. DK had ended its last session trading at $15.23. Delek US Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DK 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $44.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek US Holdings Inc. generated 955.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. Delek US Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.20 and traded between $0.60 and $0.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPI’s 50-day SMA is 0.9785 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9353. The stock has a high of $4.76 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13021.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -40.06%, as 7,805 DK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.11% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 44.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.33% over the last six months.

Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more SPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 54.13% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.