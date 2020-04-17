Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)?

The shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AT&T Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Neutral the T stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $37. UBS was of a view that T is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that T is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.34.

The shares of the company added by 0.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.705 while ending the day at $30.16. During the trading session, a total of 32.08 million shares were traded which represents a 33.34% incline from the average session volume which is 48.12 million shares. T had ended its last session trading at $30.09. AT&T Inc. currently has a market cap of $220.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 T 52-week low price stands at $26.08 while its 52-week high price is $39.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AT&T Inc. generated 12.13 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.37%. AT&T Inc. has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.27% to reach $2.31/share. It started the day trading at $0.305 and traded between $0.2637 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROSE’s 50-day SMA is 0.6073 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4481. The stock has a high of $5.26 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 463932.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.92%, as 380,796 T shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.03% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 839.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.39% over the last six months.

This move now sees The myCIO Wealth Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,255,178 shares of ROSE, with a total valuation of $514,623.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Rosehill Resources Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 558,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. which are valued at $228,893. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Rosehill Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,960 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 413,221 shares and is now valued at $169,421. Following these latest developments, around 9.20% of Rosehill Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.