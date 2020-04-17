Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)?

The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $275 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DZ Bank advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Buy the BABA stock while also putting a $260 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 233. Jefferies was of a view that BABA is Buy in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that BABA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.62.

The shares of the company added by 2.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $209.12 while ending the day at $212.66. During the trading session, a total of 16.12 million shares were traded which represents a 8.24% incline from the average session volume which is 17.57 million shares. BABA had ended its last session trading at $208.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited currently has a market cap of $567.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.63, with a beta of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BABA 52-week low price stands at $147.95 while its 52-week high price is $231.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alibaba Group Holding Limited generated 53.37 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.4%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has the potential to record 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is now rated as Neutral. Needham also rated ETSY as Reiterated on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ETSY could down by -3.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.29% to reach $57.61/share. It started the day trading at $59.99 and traded between $56.64 and $59.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETSY’s 50-day SMA is 48.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.58. The stock has a high of $71.80 for the year while the low is $29.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.59%, as 13.75M BABA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.78% of Etsy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 81.70, while the P/B ratio is 17.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ETSY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -9,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,440,692 shares of ETSY, with a total valuation of $439,780,200. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ETSY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $383,405,673 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Etsy Inc. shares by 21.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,681,327 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,585,253 shares of Etsy Inc. which are valued at $218,390,210. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Etsy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.