Is It Crazy To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) And AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

The shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $38 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Kraft Heinz Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Overweight the KHC stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Jefferies was of a view that KHC is Hold in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Jefferies thinks that KHC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.65.

The shares of the company added by 4.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.20 while ending the day at $29.23. During the trading session, a total of 9.21 million shares were traded which represents a 11.89% incline from the average session volume which is 10.45 million shares. KHC had ended its last session trading at $28.05. The Kraft Heinz Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 KHC 52-week low price stands at $19.99 while its 52-week high price is $33.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Kraft Heinz Company generated 2.28 billion in revenue during the last quarter. The Kraft Heinz Company has the potential to record 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on November 07, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Wunderlich also rated MITT as Reiterated on August 08, 2016, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MITT could surge by 72.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.37% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.96 and traded between $2.61 and $2.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MITT’s 50-day SMA is 9.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.15. The stock has a high of $17.32 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 521.03%, as 3.04M KHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.45% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MITT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 71,634 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,072,472 shares of MITT, with a total valuation of $8,418,573. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MITT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,407,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares by 7.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,722,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 126,282 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. which are valued at $4,720,530. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,064 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 945,416 shares and is now valued at $2,590,440. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.