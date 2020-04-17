Is It Crazy To Buy Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) And Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

The shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Neutral the TNDM stock while also putting a $89 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Guggenheim was of a view that TNDM is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. UBS thinks that TNDM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.40.

The shares of the company added by 6.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $67.38 while ending the day at $71.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 8.64% incline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. TNDM had ended its last session trading at $67.38. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 TNDM 52-week low price stands at $43.69 while its 52-week high price is $91.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. generated 51.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 550.0%. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.31% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.40 and traded between $19.03 and $19.24 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $29.36 for the year while the low is $11.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.74%, as 3.02M TNDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.31% of Cerence Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 702.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.63% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,850,125 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Cerence Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.