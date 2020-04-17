Is It Crazy To Buy SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) And Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

The shares of SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaChange International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on December 07, 2017. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on December 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Dougherty & Company was of a view that SEAC is Buy in its latest report on August 24, 2016. Lake Street thinks that SEAC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.42 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 686077.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.0% decline from the average session volume which is 591470.0 shares. SEAC had ended its last session trading at $2.65. SeaChange International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SEAC 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $4.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SeaChange International Inc. generated 5.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 272.73%. SeaChange International Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.12% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.371 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4374 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7707. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.45%, as 1.33M SEAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.85% over the last six months.

Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,210,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… decreased its Novan Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,173,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,624 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $557,273. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,251 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 620,808 shares and is now valued at $294,884. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.