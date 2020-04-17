Is It Crazy To Buy OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) And Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

The shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2018. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OraSure Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2017. Raymond James was of a view that OSUR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on June 13, 2016. Mizuho thinks that OSUR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is 9.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.49.

The shares of the company added by 12.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.44 while ending the day at $13.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -127.57% decline from the average session volume which is 837920.0 shares. OSUR had ended its last session trading at $11.61. OraSure Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $805.04 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.44, with a beta of 0.03. OraSure Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 OSUR 52-week low price stands at $5.23 while its 52-week high price is $11.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OraSure Technologies Inc. generated 75.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 183.33%. OraSure Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.62% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.16 and traded between $18.005 and $18.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRS’s 50-day SMA is 29.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.31. The stock has a high of $56.33 for the year while the low is $13.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.03%, as 1.33M OSUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 481.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more CRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 123,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,588,688 shares of CRS, with a total valuation of $108,979,416. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,859,441 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,448,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,613 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation which are valued at $86,750,586. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,696 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,934,717 shares and is now valued at $76,726,982. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Carpenter Technology Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.