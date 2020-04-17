Is It Crazy To Buy FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) And Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The shares of FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $21 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FormFactor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the FORM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Sidoti was of a view that FORM is Neutral in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Needham thinks that FORM is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.39.

The shares of the company added by 6.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.82 while ending the day at $23.81. During the trading session, a total of 919248.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.65% decline from the average session volume which is 653550.0 shares. FORM had ended its last session trading at $22.43. FormFactor Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 1.43. FormFactor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 FORM 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $28.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FormFactor Inc. generated 146.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.86%. FormFactor Inc. has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.46% to reach $62.77/share. It started the day trading at $42.84 and traded between $40.10 and $40.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 56.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.19. The stock has a high of $83.11 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.90%, as 24.02M FORM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,285,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,301,794 shares of C, with a total valuation of $7,383,711,563. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,112,981,735 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,861,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -510,889 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $4,037,683,895. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,743,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,090,422 shares and is now valued at $1,899,208,575. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.