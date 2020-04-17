Is It Crazy To Buy Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) And Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

The shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ballard Power Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the BLDP stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $13. ROTH Capital was of a view that BLDP is Sell in its latest report on July 01, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that BLDP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 229.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.15.

The shares of the company added by 5.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.6936 while ending the day at $10.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a 52.52% incline from the average session volume which is 4.17 million shares. BLDP had ended its last session trading at $9.46. Ballard Power Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 BLDP 52-week low price stands at $3.04 while its 52-week high price is $14.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ballard Power Systems Inc. generated 147.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.64% to reach $57.82/share. It started the day trading at $15.74 and traded between $14.50 and $14.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIX’s 50-day SMA is 21.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.81. The stock has a high of $59.52 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.49%, as 6.13M BLDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.27% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 823,603 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,946,163 shares of SIX, with a total valuation of $99,644,884. H Partners Management LLC meanwhile bought more SIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,812,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,457,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,543 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation which are valued at $93,519,357. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 137,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,476,846 shares and is now valued at $81,219,649. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.