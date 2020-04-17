Is A Downturn Overdue? United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)?

The shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $115 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Rentals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Hold the URI stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 180. UBS was of a view that URI is Neutral in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that URI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $149.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $94.80 while ending the day at $98.55. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a -47.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. URI had ended its last session trading at $103.79. United Rentals Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 2.32. United Rentals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URI 52-week low price stands at $58.85 while its 52-week high price is $170.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Rentals Inc. generated 52.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.89%. United Rentals Inc. has the potential to record 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.09% to reach $14.40/share. It started the day trading at $7.32 and traded between $6.02 and $6.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USAC’s 50-day SMA is 10.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.25. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $3.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.16%, as 1.56M URI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of USA Compression Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 544.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more USAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -80,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,493,115 shares of USAC, with a total valuation of $104,671,031. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more USAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,826,425 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its USA Compression Partners LP shares by 11.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 844,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,294 shares of USA Compression Partners LP which are valued at $4,778,913. In the same vein, Spirit of America Management Corp… increased its USA Compression Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,246 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 770,136 shares and is now valued at $4,358,970. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of USA Compression Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.