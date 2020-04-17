Is A Downturn Overdue? Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)?

The shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Top Ships Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.21. During the trading session, a total of 27.88 million shares were traded which represents a 1.55% incline from the average session volume which is 28.32 million shares. TOPS had ended its last session trading at $0.23. TOPS 52-week low price stands at $0.08 while its 52-week high price is $15.42.

The Top Ships Inc. generated 3.56 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is now rated as Hold. Tudor Pickering also rated BKR as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that BKR could surge by 31.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.48% to reach $18.39/share. It started the day trading at $12.94 and traded between $12.37 and $12.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKR’s 50-day SMA is 15.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.14. The stock has a high of $26.93 for the year while the low is $9.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.87%, as 15.11M TOPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of Baker Hughes Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more BKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 7,137,231 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,103,409 shares of BKR, with a total valuation of $820,085,795. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more BKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $801,301,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Baker Hughes Company shares by 2.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 61,368,140 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,398,209 shares of Baker Hughes Company which are valued at $644,365,470. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Baker Hughes Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,027,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 36,271,919 shares and is now valued at $380,855,150. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Baker Hughes Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.