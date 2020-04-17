Is A Downturn Overdue? Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)?

The shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $30 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hexcel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Underperform the HXL stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Vertical Research was of a view that HXL is Hold in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Longbow thinks that HXL is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.13 while ending the day at $29.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -29.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. HXL had ended its last session trading at $31.03. Hexcel Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 1.49. Hexcel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HXL 52-week low price stands at $28.05 while its 52-week high price is $87.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hexcel Corporation generated 64.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.33%. Hexcel Corporation has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 03, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.00% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.98 and traded between $0.81 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RWLK’s 50-day SMA is 0.6722 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3677. The stock has a high of $10.08 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 418150.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.95%, as 414,178 HXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 550.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 55.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more RWLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 529.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 668,635 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 794,915 shares of RWLK, with a total valuation of $343,403. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more RWLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,008 worth of shares.

Similarly, SagePoint Financial, Inc. (Invest… increased its ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares by 44.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 226,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,400 shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. which are valued at $97,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.31% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.