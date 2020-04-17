Is A Downturn Overdue? Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)?

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Noble Financial in its report released on November 02, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Argus was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2015. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GCI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.88 while ending the day at $0.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a 12.01% incline from the average session volume which is 3.47 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $0.95. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GCI 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.35.

The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 156.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.91%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. JP Morgan also rated NEM as Initiated on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $61 suggesting that NEM could down by -5.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.89% to reach $56.67/share. It started the day trading at $60.00 and traded between $57.85 and $59.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEM’s 50-day SMA is 47.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.67. The stock has a high of $61.53 for the year while the low is $29.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.44%, as 12.91M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of Newmont Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.76, while the P/B ratio is 2.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 909,172 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 90,537,531 shares of NEM, with a total valuation of $4,099,539,404. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,642,838,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its Newmont Corporation shares by 4.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,275,253 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,764,699 shares of Newmont Corporation which are valued at $1,778,383,456. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Newmont Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,927 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,193,895 shares and is now valued at $1,729,419,566. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Newmont Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.