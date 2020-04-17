Is A Downturn Overdue? Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

The shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dana Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the DAN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $20. Credit Suisse was of a view that DAN is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that DAN is worth Peer Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.20 while ending the day at $8.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a 21.82% incline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. DAN had ended its last session trading at $8.83. Dana Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.93, with a beta of 2.43. Dana Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 DAN 52-week low price stands at $4.22 while its 52-week high price is $20.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dana Incorporated generated 508.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.42%. Dana Incorporated has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Neutral. Atlantic Equities also rated OXY as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that OXY could surge by 21.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.36% to reach $15.48/share. It started the day trading at $13.66 and traded between $12.16 and $12.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 23.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.63. The stock has a high of $64.71 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.44%, as 77.06M DAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.62% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 32.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,425,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,662,134 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $1,038,287,512. Icahn Associates Holding LLC meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,026,303,798 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 72,088,067 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,099 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $834,779,816. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,884,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 45,365,155 shares and is now valued at $525,328,495. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.