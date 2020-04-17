Is A Downturn Overdue? Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)?

The shares of Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Continental Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the CLR stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Credit Suisse was of a view that CLR is Neutral in its latest report on March 19, 2020. TD Securities thinks that CLR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 20 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.79 while ending the day at $9.84. During the trading session, a total of 4.28 million shares were traded which represents a 37.47% incline from the average session volume which is 6.84 million shares. CLR had ended its last session trading at $10.49. Continental Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CLR 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $52.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Continental Resources Inc. generated 39.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.45%. Continental Resources Inc. has the potential to record -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.40% to reach $13.84/share. It started the day trading at $11.34 and traded between $10.77 and $11.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HST’s 50-day SMA is 13.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.18. The stock has a high of $19.94 for the year while the low is $7.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.21%, as 36.85M CLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.28% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,510,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 118,518,553 shares of HST, with a total valuation of $1,308,444,825. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $605,720,088 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 2.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 48,258,502 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,186,496 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $532,773,862. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,285 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,433,726 shares and is now valued at $291,828,335. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.