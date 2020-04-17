Is A Downturn Overdue? Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)?

The shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BSBR is Hold in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that BSBR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.86 while ending the day at $4.91. During the trading session, a total of 825604.0 shares were traded which represents a 47.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. BSBR had ended its last session trading at $5.14. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. currently has a market cap of $18.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.58, with a beta of 1.28. BSBR 52-week low price stands at $4.39 while its 52-week high price is $12.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated NOVA as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that NOVA could surge by 41.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.31% to reach $18.19/share. It started the day trading at $12.1499 and traded between $10.21 and $10.62 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $20.87 for the year while the low is $6.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 164.78%, as 1.84M BSBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 685.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought more NOVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchasing 432,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,100,864 shares of NOVA, with a total valuation of $31,225,700.

Similarly, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt… increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by 17.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 300,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. which are valued at $20,140,000. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 749,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,861,900 shares and is now valued at $18,749,333. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.