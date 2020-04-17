Is A Downturn Overdue? Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)?

The shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $31 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Equal-Weight the AUB stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $40. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that AUB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 06, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.39 while ending the day at $19.78. During the trading session, a total of 566017.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.5% decline from the average session volume which is 411640.0 shares. AUB had ended its last session trading at $20.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.03, with a beta of 1.53. AUB 52-week low price stands at $18.84 while its 52-week high price is $40.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated MS as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that MS could surge by 15.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.10% to reach $45.60/share. It started the day trading at $38.82 and traded between $37.07 and $38.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MS’s 50-day SMA is 42.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.25. The stock has a high of $57.57 for the year while the low is $27.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.85%, as 49.49M AUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of Morgan Stanley shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more MS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 308,911 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 120,246,188 shares of MS, with a total valuation of $4,088,370,392. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,271,973,918 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Morgan Stanley shares by 51.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,059,629 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,035,558 shares of Morgan Stanley which are valued at $2,110,027,386. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Morgan Stanley shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 564,762 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 56,458,051 shares and is now valued at $1,919,573,734. Following these latest developments, around 24.20% of Morgan Stanley stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.