Is A Downturn Overdue? Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)?

The shares of Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anaplan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Buy the PLAN stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Monness Crespi & Hardt set price target on the stock to $74. Wells Fargo was of a view that PLAN is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Citigroup thinks that PLAN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $34.51 while ending the day at $35.38. During the trading session, a total of 3.93 million shares were traded which represents a -19.51% decline from the average session volume which is 3.29 million shares. PLAN had ended its last session trading at $37.67. Anaplan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PLAN 52-week low price stands at $26.04 while its 52-week high price is $63.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anaplan Inc. generated 309.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.83%. Anaplan Inc. has the potential to record -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Neutral. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ZM as Initiated on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $150 suggesting that ZM could down by -29.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $151.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.86% to reach $116.00/share. It started the day trading at $154.25 and traded between $146.80 and $150.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZM’s 50-day SMA is 117.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.23. The stock has a high of $164.94 for the year while the low is $59.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.83%, as 8.91M PLAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.35% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1727.13, while the P/B ratio is 42.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 95.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 111.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 129.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP purchasing 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,192,614 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $1,050,984,758. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. meanwhile bought more ZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,010,577,317 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 1,366.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,695,769 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,375,602 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $686,145,766. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,799,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,873,838 shares and is now valued at $566,045,209. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.