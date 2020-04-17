Expensive Market, What To Buy? Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

The shares of Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Square Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Neutral the SQ stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Evercore ISI was of a view that SQ is In-line in its latest report on March 23, 2020. BTIG Research thinks that SQ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $56.63 while ending the day at $57.32. During the trading session, a total of 19.29 million shares were traded which represents a -31.06% decline from the average session volume which is 14.72 million shares. SQ had ended its last session trading at $61.38. Square Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 93.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.82, with a beta of 2.81. Square Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SQ 52-week low price stands at $32.33 while its 52-week high price is $87.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Square Inc. generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.29%. Square Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.30% to reach $81.08/share. It started the day trading at $62.8927 and traded between $60.43 and $62.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVS’s 50-day SMA is 62.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.08. The stock has a high of $77.03 for the year while the low is $51.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.16%, as 17.67M SQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of CVS Health Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,021,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 102,640,592 shares of CVS, with a total valuation of $6,089,666,323. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,511,699,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CVS Health Corporation shares by 7.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 55,787,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,802,743 shares of CVS Health Corporation which are valued at $3,309,883,944. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its CVS Health Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,490 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 40,427,357 shares and is now valued at $2,398,555,091. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CVS Health Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.