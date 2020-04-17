Expensive Market, What To Buy? Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)

The shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $90 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the PXD stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. Edward Jones was of a view that PXD is Hold in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Argus thinks that PXD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $106.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $69.99 while ending the day at $71.11. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a -8.99% decline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. PXD had ended its last session trading at $74.92. Pioneer Natural Resources Company currently has a market cap of $12.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.73. Pioneer Natural Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PXD 52-week low price stands at $48.62 while its 52-week high price is $178.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pioneer Natural Resources Company generated 705.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has the potential to record 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.07% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.59 and traded between $2.67 and $2.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGS’s 50-day SMA is 5.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.78. The stock has a high of $26.12 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1475224.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -45.51%, as 803,850 PXD shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 698.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 61.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more AGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 147,675 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,666,245 shares of AGS, with a total valuation of $9,715,549. Schroder Investment Management No… meanwhile bought more AGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,358,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by 20.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,824,451 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 311,892 shares of PlayAGS Inc. which are valued at $4,834,795. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,405 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,721,770 shares and is now valued at $4,562,691. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of PlayAGS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.