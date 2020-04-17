Expensive Market, What To Buy? Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

The shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Oil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $2. Raymond James was of a view that MRO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 24, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MRO is worth Sector Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.88 while ending the day at $3.89. During the trading session, a total of 38.64 million shares were traded which represents a -8.78% decline from the average session volume which is 35.52 million shares. MRO had ended its last session trading at $4.23. Marathon Oil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MRO 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $18.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Oil Corporation generated 858.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -342.86%. Marathon Oil Corporation has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.89% to reach $7.12/share. It started the day trading at $6.88 and traded between $6.50 and $6.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GFI’s 50-day SMA is 5.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.75. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $3.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.30%, as 2.84M MRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.35% of Gold Fields Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.31, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more GFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 956,115 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 91,073,882 shares of GFI, with a total valuation of $432,600,940. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more GFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,164,647 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by 10.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 33,960,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,961,592 shares of Gold Fields Limited which are valued at $161,314,147. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 275,312 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,505,612 shares and is now valued at $111,651,657. Following these latest developments, around 65.26% of Gold Fields Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.