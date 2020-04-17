Expensive Market, What To Buy? Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP), NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.05 while ending the day at $3.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -237.03% decline from the average session volume which is 319230.0 shares. HAPP had ended its last session trading at $3.31. Happiness Biotech Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.30 HAPP 52-week low price stands at $2.44 while its 52-week high price is $6.10.

The Happiness Biotech Group Limited generated 23.83 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.30. Bernstein also rated NIO as Upgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NIO could surge by 85.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.56% to reach $21.81/share. It started the day trading at $3.41 and traded between $3.20 and $3.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NIO’s 50-day SMA is 3.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.92. The stock has a high of $5.65 for the year while the low is $1.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 132.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.11%, as 119.33M HAPP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.57% of NIO Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 63.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more NIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 1,303,695 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,370,431 shares of NIO, with a total valuation of $281,809,798. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,437,693 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NIO Limited shares by 2.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,315,342 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 471,651 shares of NIO Limited which are valued at $56,476,651. In the same vein, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… increased its NIO Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,537,149 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,909,836 shares and is now valued at $38,669,344. Following these latest developments, around 52.52% of NIO Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.