Expensive Market, What To Buy? Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)

The shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on October 12, 2018. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deluxe Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2015, to Outperform the DLX stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2014. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on July 25, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Northland Capital was of a view that DLX is Market Perform in its latest report on February 10, 2014. DA Davidson thinks that DLX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.1159 while ending the day at $24.03. During the trading session, a total of 595219.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.13% decline from the average session volume which is 464530.0 shares. DLX had ended its last session trading at $25.23. Deluxe Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 DLX 52-week low price stands at $19.57 while its 52-week high price is $54.15.

The Deluxe Corporation generated 73.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.08%. Deluxe Corporation has the potential to record 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.04% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.80 and traded between $7.28 and $7.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGS’s 50-day SMA is 9.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.00. The stock has a high of $23.27 for the year while the low is $4.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.73%, as 5.95M DLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.79% of Regis Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 474.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.80% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Birch Run Capital Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,655,170 shares of RGS, with a total valuation of $62,972,055. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,463,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC increased its Regis Corporation shares by 11.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,960,244 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,325 shares of Regis Corporation which are valued at $17,495,042. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Regis Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 313,679 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,781,349 shares and is now valued at $16,437,773. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Regis Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.