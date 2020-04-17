Expensive Market, What To Buy? Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

The shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CEQP is Outperform in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that CEQP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.92 while ending the day at $6.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 15.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. CEQP had ended its last session trading at $6.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently has a market cap of $368.33 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 2.89. Crestwood Equity Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CEQP 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crestwood Equity Partners LP generated 25.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $230. Even though the stock has been trading at $176.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.41% to reach $225.89/share. It started the day trading at $178.05 and traded between $172.51 and $176.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FB’s 50-day SMA is 180.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 191.84. The stock has a high of $224.20 for the year while the low is $137.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.28%, as 31.16M CEQP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.31% of Facebook Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.96, while the P/B ratio is 4.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 566,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 179,869,485 shares of FB, with a total valuation of $30,002,230,098. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more FB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,892,133,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Facebook Inc. shares by 3.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 107,830,505 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,714,644 shares of Facebook Inc. which are valued at $17,986,128,234. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Facebook Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 867,568 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 105,741,176 shares and is now valued at $17,637,628,157. Following these latest developments, around 0.66% of Facebook Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.