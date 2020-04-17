Expensive Market, What To Buy? Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Overweight the CFG stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Argus was of a view that CFG is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CFG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.15 while ending the day at $17.19. During the trading session, a total of 7.31 million shares were traded which represents a -10.99% decline from the average session volume which is 6.59 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $18.58. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.85. CFG 52-week low price stands at $14.12 while its 52-week high price is $41.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.12% to reach $23.48/share. It started the day trading at $17.33 and traded between $16.45 and $17.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PINS’s 50-day SMA is 17.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.26. The stock has a high of $36.83 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.75%, as 22.70M CFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.25% of Pinterest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PINS shares, increasing its portfolio by 88.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 11,068,180 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,592,453 shares of PINS, with a total valuation of $364,267,474. Flossbach von Storch AG meanwhile bought more PINS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,034,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by 9,414.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,835,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,606,054 shares of Pinterest Inc. which are valued at $337,141,000. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,525,009 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,253,455 shares and is now valued at $250,953,345. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of Pinterest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.