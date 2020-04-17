Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 89.35% on 04/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.14 before closing at $29.50. Intraday shares traded counted 4.95 million, which was -1318.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 348.72K. RCUS’s previous close was $15.58 while the outstanding shares total 44.21M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.98, with weekly volatility at 23.43% and ATR at 2.75. The RCUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.30 and a $20.40 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Arcus Biosciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 192.71 million million total, with 22.71 million as their total liabilities.

RCUS were able to record -75.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -13.13 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -73.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Arcus Biosciences Inc. recorded a total of 9.75 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 83.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 82.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 27.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.21M with the revenue now reading -0.37 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.49 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCUS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.01%.

8 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arcus Biosciences Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.78.