Analysts Turn Mixed On Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC), United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

The shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2019, to Mkt Perform the WMC stock while also putting a $10.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Wunderlich in its report released on August 05, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WMC is Neutral in its latest report on June 29, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that WMC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.433 while ending the day at $2.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -16.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. WMC had ended its last session trading at $2.81. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $132.03 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.65. WMC 52-week low price stands at $1.37 while its 52-week high price is $11.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is now rated as Equal Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated UNFI as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that UNFI could down by -37.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.60% to reach $8.20/share. It started the day trading at $11.34 and traded between $10.16 and $11.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNFI’s 50-day SMA is 8.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.59. The stock has a high of $13.51 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.03%, as 8.89M WMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.81% of United Natural Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more UNFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 271,130 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,715,808 shares of UNFI, with a total valuation of $70,831,117. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,682,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its United Natural Foods Inc. shares by 9.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,398,639 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -444,451 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. which are valued at $40,379,506. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Natural Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 784,196 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,390,669 shares and is now valued at $31,126,341. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of United Natural Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.