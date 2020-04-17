Analysts Turn Mixed On The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

The shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Williams Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Outperform the WMB stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Wolfe Research was of a view that WMB is Peer Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that WMB is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.37 while ending the day at $16.59. During the trading session, a total of 10.41 million shares were traded which represents a 41.77% incline from the average session volume which is 17.88 million shares. WMB had ended its last session trading at $16.81. The Williams Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.38, with a beta of 1.57. The Williams Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 WMB 52-week low price stands at $8.41 while its 52-week high price is $29.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Williams Companies Inc. generated 289.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.33%. The Williams Companies Inc. has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is now rated as Buy. Stephens also rated PZZA as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $68 suggesting that PZZA could down by -1.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.62% to reach $65.50/share. It started the day trading at $66.7599 and traded between $63.75 and $66.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PZZA’s 50-day SMA is 57.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.70. The stock has a high of $70.19 for the year while the low is $28.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.12%, as 5.37M WMB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.70% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 966.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more PZZA shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 502,928 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,423,576 shares of PZZA, with a total valuation of $182,716,251. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PZZA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $174,640,356 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by 7.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,587,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 169,793 shares of Papa John’s International Inc. which are valued at $138,109,125. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Papa John’s International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,573 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,365,329 shares and is now valued at $126,237,609. Following these latest developments, around 7.60% of Papa John’s International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.