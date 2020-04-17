Analysts Turn Mixed On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

The shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $8. Evercore ISI was of a view that TEVA is In-line in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that TEVA is worth Peer Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.84.

The shares of the company added by 2.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.04 while ending the day at $10.36. During the trading session, a total of 12.53 million shares were traded which represents a 44.46% incline from the average session volume which is 22.56 million shares. TEVA had ended its last session trading at $10.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TEVA 52-week low price stands at $6.07 while its 52-week high price is $15.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited generated 1.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Shore Capital published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.97% to reach $48.92/share. It started the day trading at $41.895 and traded between $40.82 and $41.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSK’s 50-day SMA is 39.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.56. The stock has a high of $48.25 for the year while the low is $31.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.46%, as 10.04M TEVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of GlaxoSmithKline plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.21, while the P/B ratio is 7.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more GSK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -1,946,175 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,388,219 shares of GSK, with a total valuation of $1,757,649,618. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more GSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $720,955,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its GlaxoSmithKline plc shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,412,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 145,373 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc which are valued at $583,997,092. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its GlaxoSmithKline plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,249,459 shares and is now valued at $577,802,002. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of GlaxoSmithKline plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.