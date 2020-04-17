Analysts Turn Mixed On QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $85 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Underperform the QCOM stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 98. Piper Sandler was of a view that QCOM is Neutral in its latest report on March 04, 2020. Daiwa Securities thinks that QCOM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $93.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.31.

The shares of the company added by 1.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $75.38 while ending the day at $76.85. During the trading session, a total of 8.66 million shares were traded which represents a 30.92% incline from the average session volume which is 12.53 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $75.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $89.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.87, with a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $57.29 while its 52-week high price is $96.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.75%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Chardan Capital Markets also rated ADVM as Upgrade on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ADVM could surge by 32.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.12% to reach $17.17/share. It started the day trading at $11.63 and traded between $10.93 and $11.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADVM’s 50-day SMA is 11.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.55. The stock has a high of $16.81 for the year while the low is $4.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.73%, as 11.89M QCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.52% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 82.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ADVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 105,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,386,607 shares of ADVM, with a total valuation of $62,397,150. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more ADVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,292,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by 8.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,342,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,221 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which are valued at $42,423,196. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,413 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,169,387 shares and is now valued at $40,734,911. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.