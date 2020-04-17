Analysts Turn Mixed On Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

The shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinder Morgan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the KMI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KMI is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Barclays thinks that KMI is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.94 while ending the day at $14.11. During the trading session, a total of 14.56 million shares were traded which represents a 27.96% incline from the average session volume which is 20.21 million shares. KMI had ended its last session trading at $14.35. Kinder Morgan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 KMI 52-week low price stands at $9.42 while its 52-week high price is $22.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinder Morgan Inc. generated 209.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.85%. Kinder Morgan Inc. has the potential to record 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $295. JP Morgan also rated IAC as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $245 suggesting that IAC could surge by 22.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $207.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.24% to reach $280.06/share. It started the day trading at $219.96 and traded between $207.78 and $218.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IAC’s 50-day SMA is 196.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 226.71. The stock has a high of $278.85 for the year while the low is $124.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.01%, as 3.15M KMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.60, while the P/B ratio is 6.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more IAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -543,471 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,344,319 shares of IAC, with a total valuation of $2,212,472,294. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,246,416,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… decreased its IAC/InterActiveCorp shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,398,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,025 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp which are valued at $609,108,674. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IAC/InterActiveCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,670 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,058,686 shares and is now valued at $548,208,292. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of IAC/InterActiveCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.