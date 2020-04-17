Analysts Turn Mixed On Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

The shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gilead Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Overweight the GILD stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DZ Bank Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the DZ Bank set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Barclays was of a view that GILD is Underweight in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Bernstein thinks that GILD is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $76.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.23.

The shares of the company added by 2.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $74.45 while ending the day at $76.54. During the trading session, a total of 11.19 million shares were traded which represents a 47.26% incline from the average session volume which is 21.21 million shares. GILD had ended its last session trading at $74.63. Gilead Sciences Inc. currently has a market cap of $98.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 23.14, with a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 GILD 52-week low price stands at $60.89 while its 52-week high price is $85.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gilead Sciences Inc. generated 11.63 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.82%. Gilead Sciences Inc. has the potential to record 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Raymond James also rated EHTH as Initiated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that EHTH could surge by 29.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $119.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.86% to reach $177.09/share. It started the day trading at $125.95 and traded between $117.12 and $125.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EHTH’s 50-day SMA is 122.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.49. The stock has a high of $152.19 for the year while the low is $49.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.79%, as 2.32M GILD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.13% of eHealth Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.21, while the P/B ratio is 5.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 122.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EHTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 94,177 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,943,185 shares of EHTH, with a total valuation of $414,459,312. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more EHTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $221,022,060 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its eHealth Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,311,536 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,399 shares of eHealth Inc. which are valued at $184,690,500. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its eHealth Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,111,914 shares and is now valued at $156,579,729. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of eHealth Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.