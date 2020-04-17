Analysts Turn Mixed On GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

The shares of GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2017. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GEE Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2016, to Buy the JOB stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 30, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Maxim Group was of a view that JOB is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that JOB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.27 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 810208.0 shares were traded which represents a -653.61% decline from the average session volume which is 107510.0 shares. JOB had ended its last session trading at $0.32. GEE Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 JOB 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $1.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GEE Group Inc. generated 2.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.26% to reach $197.95/share. It started the day trading at $29.05 and traded between $26.61 and $29.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZTO’s 50-day SMA is 25.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.27. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $16.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.03%, as 9.66M JOB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.75% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.31, while the P/B ratio is 4.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more ZTO shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 6,731,494 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,724,617 shares of ZTO, with a total valuation of $1,025,427,858. Platinum Investment Management Lt… meanwhile bought more ZTO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $393,364,504 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares by 11.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,600,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,384,411 shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. which are valued at $360,139,890. In the same vein, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… increased its ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,176,750 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,176,750 shares and is now valued at $322,440,340. Following these latest developments, around 0.59% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.