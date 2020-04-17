Analysts Turn Mixed On Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cisco Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $53. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CSCO is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CSCO is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $40.68 while ending the day at $41.50. During the trading session, a total of 25.94 million shares were traded which represents a 19.63% incline from the average session volume which is 32.27 million shares. CSCO had ended its last session trading at $41.52. Cisco Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $178.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.82, with a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CSCO 52-week low price stands at $32.40 while its 52-week high price is $58.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cisco Systems Inc. generated 8.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Cisco Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Morgan Stanley also rated RUBY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that RUBY could surge by 51.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.03% to reach $9.83/share. It started the day trading at $4.92 and traded between $4.68 and $4.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUBY’s 50-day SMA is 6.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.30. The stock has a high of $19.01 for the year while the low is $3.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.65%, as 7.52M CSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.56% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 437.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more RUBY shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,350,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,167,099 shares of RUBY, with a total valuation of $40,793,591. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more RUBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,037,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,251,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,703 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $18,919,042. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 86,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,917,009 shares and is now valued at $12,980,690. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.