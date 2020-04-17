Analysts Turn Mixed On America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

The shares of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $25. Credit Suisse was of a view that AMX is Outperform in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that AMX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.12 while ending the day at $10.57. During the trading session, a total of 7.52 million shares were traded which represents a -84.7% decline from the average session volume which is 4.07 million shares. AMX had ended its last session trading at $10.66. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. currently has a market cap of $35.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 0.74. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AMX 52-week low price stands at $10.63 while its 52-week high price is $18.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. generated 3.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on September 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. It started the day trading at $3.38 and traded between $3.23 and $3.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CETV’s 50-day SMA is 3.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.31. The stock has a high of $5.03 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 847134.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.67%, as 912,110 AMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.67, while the P/B ratio is 2.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 804.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CETV shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 575,067 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,688,646 shares of CETV, with a total valuation of $17,805,462. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more CETV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,731,868 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.