Analysts Turn Mixed On Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

The shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ambev S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ABEV is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ABEV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.19 while ending the day at $2.20. During the trading session, a total of 21.2 million shares were traded which represents a 39.99% incline from the average session volume which is 35.32 million shares. ABEV had ended its last session trading at $2.29. ABEV 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ambev S.A. generated 3.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.86%. Ambev S.A. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Needham also rated FIVN as Reiterated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $82 suggesting that FIVN could down by -15.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.71% to reach $78.77/share. It started the day trading at $91.47 and traded between $87.24 and $90.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FIVN’s 50-day SMA is 73.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.80. The stock has a high of $86.11 for the year while the low is $46.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.45%, as 5.83M ABEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.64% of Five9 Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 958.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FIVN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 41,985 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,828,254 shares of FIVN, with a total valuation of $522,088,301. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FIVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $305,868,673 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Five9 Inc. shares by 19.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,217,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 525,269 shares of Five9 Inc. which are valued at $245,999,193. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Five9 Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 95,136 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,958,593 shares and is now valued at $226,214,021. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Five9 Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.