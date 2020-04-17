Analysts Turn Mixed On Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The shares of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $36 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altice USA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Raymond James was of a view that ATUS is Outperform in its latest report on January 09, 2020. HSBC Securities thinks that ATUS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.86.

The shares of the company added by 1.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.47 while ending the day at $25.98. During the trading session, a total of 6.4 million shares were traded which represents a 14.64% incline from the average session volume which is 7.5 million shares. ATUS had ended its last session trading at $25.64. Altice USA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ATUS 52-week low price stands at $15.95 while its 52-week high price is $31.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Altice USA Inc. generated 702.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Altice USA Inc. has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.08% to reach $80.36/share. It started the day trading at $61.98 and traded between $58.93 and $59.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMX’s 50-day SMA is 74.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.56. The stock has a high of $103.18 for the year while the low is $37.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.41%, as 14.38M ATUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.85% of CarMax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.10, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KMX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -153,337 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,879,367 shares of KMX, with a total valuation of $962,446,326. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more KMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $583,997,525 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP decreased its CarMax Inc. shares by 19.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,950,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,873,006 shares of CarMax Inc. which are valued at $427,988,334. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CarMax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 42,581 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,851,890 shares and is now valued at $422,667,239. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CarMax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.