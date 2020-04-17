Analysts Turn Mixed On Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $52.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the AMD stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Wells Fargo was of a view that AMD is Equal Weight in its latest report on February 20, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AMD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 11, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.86.

The shares of the company added by 3.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $55.63 while ending the day at $56.95. During the trading session, a total of 101.98 million shares were traded which represents a -29.67% decline from the average session volume which is 78.65 million shares. AMD had ended its last session trading at $54.99. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. currently has a market cap of $67.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 197.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.63, with a beta of 2.39. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AMD 52-week low price stands at $26.03 while its 52-week high price is $59.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Advanced Micro Devices Inc. generated 1.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.89%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.55% to reach $19.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.11 and traded between $4.63 and $5.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRE’s 50-day SMA is 8.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.95. The stock has a high of $17.64 for the year while the low is $3.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.11%, as 4.17M AMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.50% of Green Plains Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 714.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GPRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -132,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,179,224 shares of GPRE, with a total valuation of $25,119,236. Mangrove Partners meanwhile sold more GPRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,997,984 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,182,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,684 shares of Green Plains Inc. which are valued at $15,437,186. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 175,486 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,944,449 shares and is now valued at $14,280,578. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Green Plains Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.