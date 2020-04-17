Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

The shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yamana Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that AUY is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 26, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that AUY is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.19.

The shares of the company added by 4.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.20 while ending the day at $4.36. During the trading session, a total of 22.04 million shares were traded which represents a 18.5% incline from the average session volume which is 27.04 million shares. AUY had ended its last session trading at $4.16. Yamana Gold Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AUY 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $4.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yamana Gold Inc. generated 158.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Yamana Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.57% to reach $18.55/share. It started the day trading at $11.51 and traded between $10.60 and $10.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLB’s 50-day SMA is 19.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.25. The stock has a high of $75.63 for the year while the low is $6.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.81%, as 6.36M AUY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.49% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.13, while the P/B ratio is 2.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more CLB shares, increasing its portfolio by 117.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,962,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,483,699 shares of CLB, with a total valuation of $56,701,448. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more CLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,175,034 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Core Laboratories N.V. shares by 1.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,247,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 73,352 shares of Core Laboratories N.V. which are valued at $43,923,545. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Core Laboratories N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,008,936 shares and is now valued at $31,112,398. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Core Laboratories N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.